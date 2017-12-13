× Free Shipping Day is Friday, December 15th

Free Shipping Day is Friday, December 15th and hundreds of stores are participating.

According to FreeShippingDay.com, more than 800 stores will be offering free shipping starting at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday. Not only is the shipping free but Christmas Eve delivery is offered as well.

A variety of big name stores like JCPenney, Cabela’s, and Petco are taking part, as well as some lesser-known shops.

Click here to browse the participating stores, and check back to see if more pop up.

