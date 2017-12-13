Davenport student recovering after being hit by Citibus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A Davenport student is recovering tonight after being hit by a Davenport Citibus on Wednesday afternoon, December 13.

Davenport Police and Fire Departments and Medic EMS were called to Wood Intermediate School, 5701 N Division St, just before 3:00 p.m. for reports of a boy hit by a bus.

Police say the boy, 14, was crossing Division St. using the marked crosswalk when he was hit by the northbound bus.

Police say the boy sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Genesis East Medical Center for further treatment.

The Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit says the contributing factor to the crash was the Citibus driver failing to stop/obey a traffic control device.

Police say the driver will be cited for disobeying a traffic control device/red light.

Due to the age of the boy, his name will not be released. More information on the driver will be provided once he is charged, police say.

There were no reported injuries from the five passengers on the bus or the driver.

This is an on-going investigation.