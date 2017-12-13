× Car hits home ovenright, leads to explosion in Scott County

MAYSVILLE, IOWA- Police are investigating an incident involving an explosion northwest of Davenport.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 12 near the intersection of Washington Street and Maysville Road, just south of Quad Cities Greyhound Adoption.

When crews arrived, they say a car had hit a home. They say they do not believe anyone has died, but they are still investigating. One person lives at the the home but was not there at the time.

