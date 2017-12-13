× 18-year-old arrested after investigation into multiple shots-fired calls

MOLINE, Illinois — An arrest has been made – and more are likely pending – in connection with a series of shootings in the same block over the nights of Dec. 11 and 12, police say.

Police arrested Garret Hilburn, 19, after an investigation into shots-fired incidents in the 1900 block of 15th St. A that happened two nights in a row this week. The first shots-fired incident happened the night of Dec. 11, where three unoccupied vehicles and one home were damaged by gunfire. The following evening, police were again dispatched on a shots-fired call to find the same house from the previous night had been struck by gunfire again.

A search of the home at 1914 15th St. A led to recovery of drugs and a stolen gun, police said.

Hilburn was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and no valid FOID.

Police say the investigation continues and more arrests could be coming.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.