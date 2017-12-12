Muscatine earned a 71-57 victory thanks in big part to the 44 point and 25 rebound effort from the future Hawkeye.
Wieskamp leads Muskies to road win
-
Wieskamp officially becomes a Hawkeye
-
Muskies’ Wieskamp uses dunk to break all-time MAC scoring record
-
Muscatine teen arrested, charged with robbery
-
Musser Public Library has new home in Muscatine
-
Muscatine man turns home into haunted house; collects hundreds of pounds of food for people in need
-
-
City of Muscatine hands over tapes from meetings regarding Mayor Broderson’s removal
-
Muscatine home hit by overnight gunfire
-
Muscatine woman presents petition to lift ban on pit bulls
-
Muscatine elementary school uses ‘Frankie’ the therapy pig to improve learning
-
Muscatine breaks through with 1st win
-
-
City of Muscatine ordered to turn over tapes regarding the mayor’s removal
-
How a traditional church in Bettendorf is staying afloat in a society of mega-churches
-
Attempt to oust Muscatine mayor ringing up big bill for taxpayers