United Way delivers “Giving Tuesday” donations to local non-profit agencies

MOLINE, Illinois -- United Way is working to make this holiday season a little brighter for local families.

Volunteers made stops at eight different agencies, including Bethany for Children and Families, on Monday, December 11.

They delivered simple products that would make a big difference for families in need, like soap, shampoo, and toothpaste.

"Having these kinds of products on hand allows us to use our funding for rent or utilities or actual providing of services," said Dylan Davis, of Bethany.

The items delivered on Monday were items that had been collected for "Giving Tuesday."