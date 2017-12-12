Think your Apple charger is a knock off? Check these 5 things

Electrical Safety First, an organization focused on electrical safety, conducted a study on genuine chargers vs. counterfeit chargers.
After going through 50 fake chargers, they found that “98% failed basic safety requirements” and many “contained sub-standard components.”
Electrical Safety First recommends you check for:
- missing markings, like the CE mark or spelling errors.
- the plug pin finish. A genuine charger is high quality, matte and uniform. Counterfeit chargers usually have glossy or shiny finish.
- the USB port, which might be upside down on a fake charger. It could also be in a different place. Real chargers have a serial number on the back of the USB port.
- weaker plug pins. Flick the largest pin and listen. A real charger will sound and feel solid; fake ones will feel hollow.
- the weight. Since fake chargers are likely missing quality components, they will usually be lighter than real chargers. It should weigh at least 40g.