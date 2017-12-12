Think your Apple charger is a knock off? Check these 5 things

Electrical Safety First, an organization focused on electrical safety, conducted a study on genuine chargers vs. counterfeit chargers.

After going through 50 fake chargers, they found that “98% failed basic safety requirements” and many “contained sub-standard components.”

Electrical Safety First recommends you check for:

missing markings, like the CE mark or spelling errors.

the plug pin finish. A genuine charger is high quality, matte and uniform. Counterfeit chargers usually have glossy or shiny finish.

the USB port, which might be upside down on a fake charger. It could also be in a different place. Real chargers have a serial number on the back of the USB port.

weaker plug pins. Flick the largest pin and listen. A real charger will sound and feel solid; fake ones will feel hollow.

the weight. Since fake chargers are likely missing quality components, they will usually be lighter than real chargers. It should weigh at least 40g.

Click here for more signs to check for.