Suspect sought in midday bank robbery on Locust Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are looking for a suspect they say robbed a Northwest Bank and Trust branch at 1400 W. Locust Street on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

According to police, an individual entered the branch a little after noon, implied that he had a weapon and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie and wore eye glasses.

This is at least the second time in as many years that particular branch has been robbed. A previous robbery in 2016 was solved and resulted in an arrest.