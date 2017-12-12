× Iowa officials rescue more than 200 birds from farmstead

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City Animal Services say more than 200 birds have been rescued following a large-scale animal welfare investigation on an abandoned farmstead in eastern Iowa.

The Press-Citizen reports that animal services is now caring for 110 ducks and geese, 76 chickens and 49 pigeons.

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek says an investigation Saturday at an abandoned farmstead southeast of Solon turned up more than 20 crates, kennels and small sheds on the land containing hundreds of birds.

Pulkrabek says the 70-year-old owner of the property admitted to owning the birds and voluntarily relinquished them. No charges had been brought by Tuesday morning.