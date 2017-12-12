× How to check if the State of Illinois is holding your unclaimed property

Illinois’ state treasurer is hoping to reunite Illinois residents with their unclaimed property.

The treasurer’s office holds unclaimed property, which could be lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, forgotten safe deposit boxes and more. Residents can check the database, I-Cash, by clicking here.

“The holiday season is the perfect opportunity for individuals to check the I-Cash website for any unclaimed cash or property,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. “For most people, it is difficult to believe that they might have overlooked an investment account or forgot to pick up a final paycheck.”

Just this year, the unclaimed property division has paid out more than $160 million in claims; the largest being $1.3 million.