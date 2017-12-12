Fareway: Party appetizers using 5 ingredients or less

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin has three holiday appetizers that you can make in no time.

Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil Skewers

16 mozzarella balls

16 fresh basil leaves

16 cherry tomatoes

1 drizzle extra virgin olive oil

1 drizzle balsamic vinegar

Thread skewers with mozzarella, basil and tomatoes. Drizzle with oil and vinegar.

Grape and Prosciutto Appetizers

2 Tbsp olive oil

26 seedless grapes

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

4 oz fat free cream cheese

12 leaves basil leaves

6 slice prosciutto

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly brush 12 baguette slices with 2 Tbsp. olive oil and lay them directly on the middle of the oven rack. Toast for 5 minutes, or until light golden brown. Put the remaining olive oil in a sauté pan and warm over medium-high heat. Add grapes and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, or until soft and warm. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with vinegar and sprinkle with black pepper. Top each baguette with one basil leaf and cheese. Cut each slice of prosciutto or ham in half and drape over the cheese. Top each baguette with 3 sautéed grapes.

Shrimp Cocktail

1/2 cup ketchup

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 dash Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp horseradish

3 dozen shrimp

Shrimp should be cooked, peeled and deveined before beginning this recipe. Combine ketchup, lemon juice, Worcestershire and horseradish and set aside for cocktail sauce. Serve with shrimp and lemon wedges.