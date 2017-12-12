Emergency crews respond to Bettendorf apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, December 12, emergency crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at the Villa Apartments on Towne Pointe Dr. in Bettendorf.

According to the Bettendorf Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to find the balcony of a 3rd floor apartment on fire. They say there was no one inside at the time and there have been no injuries reported.

Residents who had been evacuated were allowed back in the building around 9:30 p.m.

Bettendorf and Riverdale Fire Departments and EMS all responded to the scene.