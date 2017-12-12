× Davenport home damaged by gunfire

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of Ripley St. around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, December 12.

Police say they found several shell casings in the street and that a house in the neighborhood sustained damage during the shooting. There were no injuries reported.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”