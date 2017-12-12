× Cancer patients and colleagues mourn loss of leading oncologist

BETTENDORF, Iowa — One of the Quad Cities’ leading cancer doctors passed away unexpectedly last week and is being mourned by colleagues and fellow physicians at Genesis Health System.

Dr. David Mercer, 48, died on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The cause of death is not being released at this time.

Mercer was recognized as one of the finest oncologists in the region, said Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist for Genesis.

“He was a highly respected physician in the community,” Cooper said. “He was a leader and past president of the Scott County Medical Society. He was also respected as an educator for Genesis continuing medical education events.”

Mercer is survived by his wife, Katherine, and three children.

Doctor Mercer was recognized beyond the Quad Cities, serving as president of Iowa Cancer Specialists. He was also the director of oncology at Genesis and president of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Bank Board. He had been practicing medicine in the region for nearly 20 years.

“This is a sad loss for the health care community and for the hundreds of patients he treated and those in the region who are survivors of cancer because of his skills,” Cooper added. “He will be deeply missed not only by his colleagues and staff, but by his patients. Genesis sends our thoughts of sympathy to Dr. Mercer’s family, friends and colleagues.”