× Bettendorf mechanic dies from injuries sustained in work-related incident

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A mechanic for a waste disposal company died after being involved in an incident on the job, according to a statement from the City of Bettendorf.

The Republic Services employee, a 40-year-old man from Bettendorf, had been working on the hydraulics of a sanitation truck with the accident occurred, the statement explained. Responders were called to the company on Valley Drive around 5:15 p.m. Monday, December 11th.

“Upon arrival, life saving measures were attempted, however the victim died at the scene due to injuries he sustained,” said the city’s statement. The man’s name has not yet been released.

On Tuesday, Republic Services released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness for the entire Republic Services family that we learned last night that one of our employees did not make it home safely to his family. We are mourning the loss of a good friend and coworker, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. Republic is fully cooperating with the Bettendorf Police Department, and at this time, any additional media inquiries should be directed to local authorities.”