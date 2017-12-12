× Arctic cold will be briefly retreating later this week

Clouds pushing in from the northwest is a sign of another clipper-like system that is expected to track just to our north. Skies tonight will remain dry with overnight lows dipping in the lower 20s.

These same clouds will hang around on Wednesday and produce a light mix of precipitation later in the day. Before that chance arrives, temperatures will be approaching the 40 degree mark.

By Thursday, colder air will spill in behind this departing clipper resulting in highs struggling to reach the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

After Thursday, will slowly begin to see the steering winds aloft become more zonal or west to east. This is a big hint that temperatures will show signs of improving in the coming days. In fact, 40s for highs will be widespread on Saturday with the majority of next week in the 40s as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

