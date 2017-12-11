West Liberty Police swap tickets for turkeys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa -- Some people stopped by West Liberty Police on Monday, December 11, got quite the surprise.

Instead of handing out tickets for violations, officers gave out vouchers for turkeys.

Chief Kary Kinmonth said police officers see people at their worst and at their best, so it's important they give back. "It's important for us to give back and to be out and be part of our community instead of apart from our community," said Chief Kinmonth.

This was the first year West Liberty officers handed out the coupons but Chief Kinmonth says they hope to do it again next year.