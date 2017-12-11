× Week’s coldest ready to blow in.. no real snowfall in sight

A system passing just to our north will provide a brief wintry mix here and there as we go through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. Can’t rule out a dusting in a few spots during this time period as well. The departure of this system will provide blustery conditions with winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph. Naturally, this will drop wind chills near the single digits later tonight with overnight lows around the 20 degree mark.

This will lead to the week’s coldest with highs on Tuesday only in the upper 20s. At least the winds will be lighter and skies will be brighter.

Temperatures improve a bit with 30s for highs for the rest of the work week before 40s make a brief appearance on Saturday. Pattern remains fairly dry with a possible light wintry mix Sunday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here