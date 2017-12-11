× Salvation Army calls for more bell ringers, donations

DAVENPORT, Iowa — If the Salvation Army’s Quad City red kettle campaign is going to hit its goal, it will need more volunteers to ring bells and more donations as well.

In a media release sent Dec, 8, Salvation Army Quad Cities Coordinator Scott Shelbourn said both ringers and givers are in shorter supply this year than last.

“The donations from the Red Kettle Campaign account for more than half of our annual budget,” Shelbourn said. “This provides shelter, food, and other basic needs to individuals and families in need.”

With only 15 days left in this year’s kettle campaign, the local group is only at 40 percent of its $825,000 goal. They estimate they need an additional 50 bell ringers to help get over the hump.

If you would like to donate, or volunteer to ring bells, you can call Bill Horrell at The Salvation Army (563) 324-4808.