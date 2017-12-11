× Muscatine habitual offender sentenced to 15 years after waving knife at cops

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Shawn Hedger, who waved a knife at officers during a disturbance call on the Fourth of July, was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for being armed with a dangerous weapon while interfering with official acts in Muscatine County district court on Monday, Dec. 11.

Hedger, 30, received the lengthy sentence after pleading guilty due to the fact he has twice been convicted of other felonies. He must serve a minimum of three years prior to being eligible for parole.

According to court records, officers arrested Hedger on July 4, 2017, after he “brandished a knife at the officers and refused commands to surrender.” Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Grandview Avenue after Hedger allegedly threatened to burn down a house.