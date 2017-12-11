× Moline welcomes new Olive Garden after lengthy recruitment

MOLINE –

With the snip of a ceremonial ribbon, native Moliner Carrie Bisby opened a long-awaited Olive Garden restaurant at 4570 16th Street on Monday, December 11.

“It’s exciting,” said Bisby, serving as the first general manager. “Wherever we go, people say they can’t wait for us to open.”

After at least a 25-year effort to bring the Italian chain to Moline, it promises to stimulate appetites and the local economy.

“We’re going to take care of our family and friends,” she continued.

This Olive Garden will create more than 180 jobs. It features the latest design and materials, with room for more than 250 guests.

Located near SouthPark Mall, it hopes to anchor local eating choices for years to come.