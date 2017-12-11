Moline Police called to scene of several cars and a home struck by gunfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Moline Police officers responded to reports of shots fired at 19th Ave. and 15th St. A in Moline, just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday night, December 11.

According to police, three cars and one house were struck by gunfire.

Police say they believe the cars and house were not targeted but were hit as a result of two cars driving by the area, firing shots at each other.

Police say as they were canvassing the area, they received reports of a second shots fired incident at the Highland Manor Apartments in Moline. At this time, it is unknown if the two incidents are related.