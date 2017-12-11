Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri anxious to get back to work after injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - Stephanie Acri credits great care, from first responders to the hospital, for helping her to get back on her feet again.

"I'm feeling good," she said on Monday, December 11. "I'm anxious to get back to work."

She suffered two broken ribs and three breaks in her pelvis from a traffic accident in Moline on December 4.

"My injuries don't require surgery, so my body will heal itself over the next six to eight weeks," she continued. "I'll be on crutches during that time."

After spending some time in the hospital, she's starting to resume running her family business and taking care of city duties.

She's working more at home these days, gradually easing into more activities.

"I have some exercises to do," she continued. "It's good for me to be up and around and good for me to rest, so I'm balancing those things."

Mayor Acri is getting some helping hands while she recovers, but it looks like she's made a lot of progress in just a week.

"Hopefully, it will be seamless to the community," she concluded. "I'll be working hard to make sure that everything that needs to get done gets done."