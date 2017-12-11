Iowa firework shops gear up for the first winter sale season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF--Inside, In This Issue Comic, store owner Jonathan Fah is putting up a small section of fireworks.

“It would be great to see people come and buy all kinds of fireworks… but it is new to the region. You don’t know what people are going to want.”

Earlier this year Iowa legalized firework sales, allowing companies to sell products from June 1 to July 8 and December 10 to January 3.

Monday, December 11 marks the beginning of the winter fireworks sales season for Fah.

“I didn’t buy a bunch of inventory for this season a lot of what I have is from this Fourth of July season…This year is really going to be my guinea pig year to see if there is a demand,” says Fah.

Although Iowans can buy fireworks in their home state until January 3, Scott County has its own set of restrictions. You can only shoot them on New Year’s Eve at 10pm until 12:30 New Year’s morning.

“80 percent of our business happened in the last four days of between the first and the fourth of July and that’s what I expect with this. People will decide between Christmas and New Year’s (to buy fireworks or not)… If we didn’t have restrictions on a nice day like today somebody might shoot off a firework,” says Fah.

Anyone caught shooting fireworks outside of the scheduled times could be fined as much as $625.

Fah says he is using this year's sales to determine how many fireworks he'll need to order for next year.