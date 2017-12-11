× Chicago beefs up transportation security after NY bomb

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police spokesman say there is “no credible threat” of any attack to the city’s public transportation but after a pipe bomb exploded in New York, the department is deploying more officers to train stations and other transportation centers as a precaution.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) says that the department is increasing the number of both uniformed and plain clothes officers around the city. He says the department has been in contact with the FBI and New York’s police department since the bomb went off in an underground passageway early Monday.

Authorities in New York say a crude pipe bomb strapped to a man by the Islamic State group went off in a crowded subway corridor near Times Square. The man was injured and three others suffered minor injuries.