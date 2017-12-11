× Child porn arrest made in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A three-month-long child pornography investigation resulted in the arrest of an East Moline man on 20 counts of unlawful possession of child porn.

Bryan L. Gibson, 28, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 8. Each of the 20 counts is a Class X felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Police were acting on a tip received through the Internet Crimes Against Children Tas Force.

Gibson remains in the Rock Island County Jail on a $1 million bond.