New Muscatine beer made with honey promotes boost to ecosystem

MUSCATINE, Iowa---Dozens of beer lovers are getting a taste of something sweet while helping boost the ecosystem in Muscatine.

Contrary Brewing unveiled a new IPA Sunday, December 10, the new brew is called Iowa Pollinated Ale.

“We added some of that locally grown honey to the brew so it makes it extra special, “says Muscatine Pollinator Project organizer Paul Crosser.

The new brew was created to get people interested in bringing more native plants to the area to increase the number of pollinators.

“There's bees wasp, humming birds, moths… There are a lot of different animals and insects that are pollinators, our job is to get their habitat together so they can survive,” says Crosser.

So far the group has planted more than a dozen gardens.

The money raised from the IPA reveal will help buy more native plants for the pollinator gardens.