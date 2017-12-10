× Monday may bring a little rain and snow mix

After a gorgeous afternoon, we have a calm and quiet night up ahead. While the sky this evening will be clear, clouds will be increasing after midnight. The cloud cover will help to keep our lows in the mid 20s.

A southwest wind on Monday morning will help to warm us up around 40. However, our next system passing through in the afternoon will quickly shift winds out of the northwest. Along with the breezy winds, a little light rain and snow mix may graze by us during the day. Any accumulations will be minimal.

Much cooler air will settle in by Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s, and it will be breezy. We’ll be warming up from Wednesday through Friday into the mid 30s with a chance for a few flurries here and there. The next weekend will be much warmer with highs in the mid 40s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham