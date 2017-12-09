We’ll briefly warm up by the end of the weekend

The quiet weather will continue for the next several days. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky tonight with lows in the upper teens.

Broken clouds will return on Sunday, and it’s going to be a little bit warmer. Highs will top out in the upper 30s. By Monday, highs will be getting near 40. A few flurries may pass through during the day, but no accumulating snow is expected. Another shot of cold air moves in on Tuesday with highs back in the 20s.

However, we’ll slowly warm back up into the mid 30s for the rest of the week. While we may see a few flurries here and there, no accumulating snow is in the picture at this point.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meteorologist Taylor Graham