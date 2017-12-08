Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDOVA, Illinois -- The Exelon Quad Cities station is conducting its full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens.

The tests are done twice yearly, and will happen between Friday, December 8th and Monday, December 11th. According to a statement from Exelon, the tests will happen multiple times during those days.

"The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but are an alert for residents to tune in to an Emergency Alert System (EAS) television or radio station for information in the unlikely event of an emergency at the facility," said a statement from the facility. The stations are listed in planning brochures that were mailed to homes and businesses within a 10-mile radius of the planning zone.