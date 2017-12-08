Texas woman guilty in deadly Davenport crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - It's been a long journey for the family of Cynthia Jones.

"A lot of crying, a lot of support, we think about the good times that we had with our sister," said Gwendolyn Reid, sister of Cynthia.

Jones was killed in a crash on 2nd Street and Brady Street around 6 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2017.

The family of Jones, emotional as a judge reads the verdict in the case.

"Defendant Lauria L. Kelly is guilty, by evidence beyond a reasonable doubt, of the crime of homicide by motor vehicle-recklessness," said Chief District Judge Marlita Greve, Scott County District Court.

Police say Lauria Kelly was driving 'interstate speeds' on 2nd street, she ran a few stop lights before she slammed into two cars sitting at a stop light, Cynthia's was the first car she hit.

"It was such a senseless murder, my sister was sitting at a stop sign, at a stoplight, just on her way home, she never made it home that day," said Reid.

Kelly plead not guilty in the death of Cynthia Jones.

"Defendant knew it was wrong to speed through town, she knew it was wrong to go through a red light, she knew speeding could cause injury or death," said Chief District Judge Marlita Greve.

The judge rejected Kelly's defense that she was insane at the time of the crash.

Jones' family hurting but happy with the ruling.

"I'm just blessed that my father is still here to see this day because a parent never wants to lose their child," said Reid.

But for Jones' family, getting justice for Cynthia can't happen without forgiveness.

"I have forgiven her for what she has done ,I have no malice toward Miss Kelly, I pray for her still to this day," said Reid.

Kelly faces up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced on January 24th.