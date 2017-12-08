× Scammers ask you to ‘just pay for the shipping’

MOLINE- Leaders at the Better Business Bureau are warning customers of a new scam.

Sandra Bowden joined us for Scam Tracker Wednesday, December 6 on WQAD News 8 at 11.

She says customers are asked to ‘just pay for the shipping’ on both online and Facebook ads, but then customers are falling victim to credit card theft.

“So you’ll have Dr. Oz or Sandra Bullock, or people like that, [the] Shark Tank [show], and that’s fake advertising because those people did not endorse the products,” Bowden said Wednesday.

Bowden says customers could cancel their order as soon as they find of they’re a victim. You can also dispute the purchase with your credit card company.

