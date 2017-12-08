Rocky students and staff fight poverty, provide resource room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinoins-- Rock Island High School is fighting a problem more than half of it's students face...poverty.

The school is opening a space for students called the Resource Room.

It will be filled with racks of clothes from jackets, to shoes to jeans. The room also is stocked with shelves full of hygiene products and a maternity section with formula and baby items.

There is also a food pantry area with canned goods and a fridge filled with food. So far 10 families are signed up for the food pantry program.

"Its going to be open two days in the morning and two days after school and then upon request during the day if there’s a special need," said Teacher, Jessica Matherly.

Matherly says students need the basic necessities in order for them to learn.

"We want to improve student achievement but we also just want to improve students lives in general," said Matherly.

Rock Island teacher Jessica Matherly and school social worker Amanda Puebla created the project back in May.

Most of the items were donated by the Rock Island Community the rest were paid through from grants through the Rock Island Milan Education Foundation and other donors.

It will officially open to students on Tuesday.