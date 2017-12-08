North Scott would open up a lead early on their way to a 50-32 win over Assumption. Lancers still undefeated in the MAC.
North Scott gets big win at home
-
North Scott girls get big road win
-
North Scott scores 50 in playoff win
-
North Scott wins 8th straight game
-
North Scott wins 7th straight game
-
North Scott wins 6th straight game
-
-
North Scott wins their 5th straight game
-
North Scott wins on homecoming
-
Lady Lancers roll in opener
-
North Scott edges Assumption in in MAC Volleyball showdown
-
North Scott takes care of Clinton at home
-
-
Lady Lancers storm North Scott Foods for charity
-
North Scott ready for big district showdown
-
North beats Central to win battle of Davenport