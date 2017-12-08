Rock Island would by as many as ten in the second half before Moline mounted a comeback. The Maroons getting two free throws in the final seconds to send the game into overtime. In the OT Moline would take the lead and never give it back beating Rock Island 63-62.
Moline needs overtime to beat rival Rock Island
-
Rock Island needs overtime to beat St. Charles North
-
Rock Island falls to Joliet West in Regional Championship
-
Geneseo couple inspired by Moline police officer, gifts car to Rock Island mother
-
Moline Soccer prepares to face Rock Island in big soccer showdown
-
Rocky Soccer take share of the WB6 with an assist from Moline
-
-
Moline wins 4th straight over Rock island
-
Rocks race past Moline for WB6 victory
-
Funeral arrangements set for former RICo Sheriff’s Captain Richard ‘Dick’ Fisher
-
Lead level testing offered for young children in Rock Island County
-
Rock Island doubles up Rock Falls in win
-
-
Mental fitness exam granted for man accused of killing grandfather
-
Man killed after being thrown from moving car in Moline
-
Moline man sentenced to 121 months in prison for receiving child pornography