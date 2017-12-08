× Late Chuck Austin recognized as ‘Volunteer of the Year’ by PGA Tour

SILVIS, Illinois — Former Alderman and John Deere Classic volunteer Chuck Austin, who died in an accident at TPC Deere Run has been recognized by the PGA Tour as Volunteer of the Year.

Austin, age 68, had been volunteering at the Quad Cities golf tournament for 27 years. He was part of the operations team affectionately known as the “grunt crew.”

Related: Remembering Chuck Austin

The honor was announced on the John Deere Classic’s Twitter account, saying “We are honored to accept on behalf of his family and the entire QC community.”

Our late friend Chuck Austin was recognized as the 2017 Volunteer of the Year across the entire @PGATOUR! We are honored to accept on behalf of his family and the entire QC community. pic.twitter.com/MghkOGtzAN — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) December 8, 2017

In addition, the John Deere Classic was recognized by the PGA as the “Most Engaged Community” and the “Best Social Media Activation.”