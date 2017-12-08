× Iowa teacher pleads guilty to receiving child pornography

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport elementary teacher has pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography.

The Quad-City Times reports that Michael Ross entered the plea Thursday, December 7th in U.S. District Court in Davenport. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his April 9 sentencing. Investigators say they found hundreds of images and videos on Ross’ computer, laptop and smartphone.

The Davenport Community School District says Ross was hired in August 2013 and had worked at Buchanan and Wilson elementary schools.