Illinois cities fair poorly in terms of 2017 job losses

Illinois cities were among the worst in the country in terms of job losses in 2017, according to the financial news publication 24/7 Wall St., with three towns from the Land of Lincoln appearing on the Top 10 list of metros losing employment.

Springfield, Decatur and Danville all made the dubious top 10 list, as did nearby Dubuque, Iowa.

The report said the majority of the job losses were in the manufacturing sector.

24/7’s “Top 10 Cities Losing Jobs in 2017”

1. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

2. Cheyenne, WY

3. Danville, IL

4. Michigan City-La Porte, IN

5. Portsmouth, NH-ME

6. Springfield, IL

7. Bay City, MI

8. Grand Forks, ND-MN

9. Decatur, IL

10. Dubuque, IA

According to the report, losses in the Illinois cities were primarily in trade, transportation and utilities.

In Dubuque, total employment dipped from 53,463 in 2016 to 52,412 in 2017, a drop of -2 percent, according to the report. Despite that, however, the unemployment rate in the city remained at a healthy low of 2.9 percent.

The data shows that geography plays a big role in employment numbers, with 8 of the 10 communities losing the most jobs located in the Midwest, while the Top 10 fastest-job growing communities tend to be clustered in the West.

24/7’s “Top 10 Cities Adding Jobs in 2017”

1. Bellingham, WA

2. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO

3. Fort Collins, CO

4. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA

5. St. George, UT

6. Athens-Clarke County, GA

7. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL

8. Sebring, FL

9. Greeley, CO

10. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

24/7 Wall St. reviewed monthly metro area employment figures in 2017 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From January through October, employment — the number of Americans currently employed — rose by 1.2%. Employment rose faster over that period in 187 of the nation’s 388 metro areas. It declined in 78 metro areas.