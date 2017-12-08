× Hearing impaired kids share experiences and fun at new event

BETTENDORF –

Some 50 hearing impaired youngsters enjoyed games and activities at a first-time event on Friday, December 8.

The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency staged a Deaf and Hard of Hearing Day at its Learning Center.

“Sometimes kids are isolated by themselves in classrooms or school buildings,” said organizer Judy Gipson. “It’s a really nice opportunity for them all to come, see other kids who have hearing loss and just have some fun.”

Volunteers helped kids to enjoy the fun with a variety of games, crafts and treats.

Youngsters learn that they aren’t alone by meeting new friends contending with the same issues.

“It’s just one of those things where they have the opportunity to interact and get to see others.” Gipson continued. “There’s other kids who are the same as me. They are different. They are unique because they have this technology to use, or they use their hands to communicate.”

While there’s plenty of benefits, the main goal was to kick back and relax.

“This needs to be fun,” she concluded. “I just want them to enjoy their time, win a few prizes and have some fun.”