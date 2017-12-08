Galesburg would battle back to beat United Township on their home court 62-58.
Galesburg scores close win over United Township
-
Galesburg picks up first conference win
-
Galesburg streaks past United Township
-
Moline edges United Township in overtime
-
The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally at Galesburg High School
-
Rock Island scores a 30-point win over UT
-
-
United Township cruises past Chicago Ag-Science
-
United Township wins last game of the season
-
Alleman posts big win over United Township.
-
Alleman beats UT at Don Morris
-
Rocky Soccer take share of the WB6 with an assist from Moline
-
-
United Township girls best Alleman
-
UTHS students who rescued drowning 6-year-old to be honored tonight
-
Quincy wins at United Township