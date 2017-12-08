× Fence at Davenport City Hall filled with free winter gear

DAVENPORT, Iowa — People employed by the City of Davenport have been collecting winter gear for people in need to take for free.

The gear, like socks, hats, and gloves, have been placed on the fence that runs along Harrison and 4th Streets, just outside Davenport’s City Hall.

“Anyone who needs an article of clothing to keep warm may help themselves,” said a Facebook post from the City of Davenport

Government.

Another part of this giving effort is a tree inside City Hall on the first floor. Items that have been donated and left on the tree will be given to an outside agency after Christmas.