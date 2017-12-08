Dark chocolate bars recalled from ALDI stores for possible nuts not listed on wrapper

A dark chocolate bar sold in ALDI stores all over the country is being recalled because it may include almonds that weren’t listed on the package.

Choceur Dark Chocolate Bars have been pulled from shelves after an ALDI employee found almond pieces in the product, according to a statement from ALDI corporate.

Click here to read the full statement.

“This product may cause an allergic reaction in customers who have a nut allergy,” read the statement.

The bar is 5.29 oz, has brown and red wrapping, a best-by date of July 24, 2018 and the UPC is 4149817964. It was sold in 23 states and Washington D.C. including Illinois and Iowa.

If you have this product, you should throw it away immediately or return it to the store for a refund.

There have been no illnesses reported with this recall. ALDI’s statement said that no other products were affected.

Any questions can be directed to ALDI customer service at 1-800-325-7894 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Click here for their customer service website.