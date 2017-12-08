In a very close game Bettendorf scores a 71-70 win over Davenport West on the road.
Bettendorf holds off West for 1-point win
-
Bettendorf girls hold off Central in close game
-
Mediapolis scores 1-point home win.
-
North Scott wins 8th straight game
-
West Central scores road win over Mercer County
-
West Liberty wins high scoring game
-
-
North beats Central to win battle of Davenport
-
West Carroll scores first round playoff road win
-
Bettendorf cruises to 6th straight win
-
Davenport Central talk postseason berth and upcoming District showdown on The Score
-
Rockridge scores 40-point road win
-
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman BB, Rock Island GBB, Iowa Bowl Game, FCA – Brett Erwin
-
The Score Sunday – Moline FB, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA
-
Davenport West scores comeback win