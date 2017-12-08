#2 ranked Annawan goes on the road to score another win. The Braves stay undefeated with a 63-42 victory.
Annawan stays undefeated with win over Erie
-
Annawan-Wethersfield stays undefeated in the LTC
-
Annawan-Wethersfield stays atop the LTC
-
Annawan-Wethersfield scores big LTC win
-
Sterling stays undefeated with another big win
-
Davenport Central wins to make the playoffs
-
-
Pleasant Valley wins to stay undefeated in the District.
-
The Score Sunday – Moline FB, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA
-
Moline wins third straight game
-
A-Town wins 5th game to become playoff eligible
-
Sterling Newman stays undefeated on the season
-
-
Wilton rolls to a 35-point over Columbus Community
-
Annawan-Wethersfield wins with shutout in 1A playoffs
-
Annawan-Wethersfield wins in overtime