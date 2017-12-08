A little snow still in the picture for Friday night

A few snow showers are still on track for tonight! Light snow from the north will pass through after 9:00 or so and will exit by the wee hours of the morning. We’re still expecting around a dusting up to an inch for points north and east of the Quad Cities. This includes Galena, Dixon, and Sterling-Rock Falls. Around the QC, only a dusting is looking likely.

After the snow ends, a blustery wind from the northwest will keep us cold on Saturday. Temperatures in the morning will be in the mid 20s, and we’ll stay in the 20s in the afternoon. The sunshine will return as well.

Warmer air arrives on Sunday with highs near 40! We’ll top out in the upper 30s on Monday, but a surge of cold air will drop us into the 20s by Tuesday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham