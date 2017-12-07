Watch Live: We are tracking near-zero wind chills this morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are waking up to the coldest temperatures since February with wind chill values in the single digits. Even with sunshine, temperatures will struggle to achieve highs much above 27 degrees with a northwesterly wind 10-20 mph.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight tonight with lows down into the middle teens. Again, wind chills will dip into the single digits.

Skies will begin to cloud up on Friday, ahead of our next weathermaker. Light snow will break out after dinnertime Friday night, lasting into the wee hours of Saturday morning. A dusting of snow is possible from the Quad Cities, points northeast. Areas like Galena, Stockton, Mt. Carroll, Dixon, and Sterling-Rock Falls could see a fluffy inch of snow. 1-3 inches is possible for cities like Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago.

Temperatures will tumble Saturday afternoon and evening as we go down into the middle teens again. While the Quad Cities will likely miss out on a good coating of snow early Saturday, there may be a more formidable snow for Monday with a light accumulation possible.

Temperatures will take a downturn once again for the middle of next week with highs in the 20s and overnight lows as low as the single digits possible.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen