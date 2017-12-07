× Village of Erie gets $194k for new water filtration system

ERIE, Illinois — The Village of Erie has been approved for a $194,000 grant that will go toward improving its water infrastructure.

The money, which comes from a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will go toward installing a new water filtration system, according to Village President Marcia Smith.

The grant was announced Thursday, December 7th by the United States Senate and comes after nitrate levels in the village’s water systems tested over the Environmental Protection Agency’s limit.

Smith clarified that the nitrate levels have been above normal in the past, but that the village has “had good tests for quite a while now.” She said there was no known reason for why the nitrate levels were striking above the limit.

With a little more paperwork to be completed, that money is expected to come through in the months to come, Smith said. Construction for their new filtration system is expected to start in summer of 2018.

The city of Pana also got grant money to help with water infrastructure improvements; they were given $1 million, according to the U.S. Senate’s statement.