Two Scott County parks ready for major upgrades

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA –

The Scott County Conservation Board is a busy place these days. That’s where it’s preparing for two major upgrades at West Lake Park and Scott County Park over the next few years.

West Lake Park is working with a consulting engineer to design the first phase of a restoration project. The work is expected to take more than two years.

Iowa is picking up 75% of the estimated $3.5 million dollar cost.

Crews will drain, dredge and rebuild each of the four lakes, among other chores like restocking fish. The lakes have already exceeded its 35-year lifespan.

“It will improve watershed management and silt control,” said Marc Miller, deputy director at the Scott County Conservation Board, on Thursday, December 7.

Over at Scott County Park, demand for space is inspiring plans for a new campground.

The $1.5 million dollar project will be designed to meet the needs of larger campers. It will feature 48 spaces that offer full service for sewer, electricity and water.

Currently in a preliminary design phase, work is expected to take a couple of years.