Still on track to see a little snow later this week

After another cold afternoon, we’re in for a frigid night. We’ll keep the sky clear for most of the night with lows in the mid teens. Once again, wind chills will be in the single digits.

Cloud cover will return Friday morning, and it will stay in place throughout the afternoon. Despite the cloud cover, we’ll warm up into the mid 30s.

After the sunset, a few snow showers will pass though Northern Illinois. After the snow moves out by early Saturday morning, we may see some small accumulations. We’re still on track for a dusting to up to an inch for areas north and east of the Quad Cities. This includes the towns of Galena, Dixon, and Sterling-Rock Falls. Only a dusting is expected around the Quad Cities. Southern Wisconsin and Chicago may be able to pick up 1-3″ by Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, we’ll be back in the sunshine. However, highs will remain in the upper 20s. Warmer air will arrive by Sunday with highs climbing into the upper 30s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham