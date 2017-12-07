Iowa State wins their 8th straight game over Iowa in Ames with an 84-78 win.
Iowa State claims bragging rights over Iowa in basketball
-
BettPlex awarded a state tax rebate for baseball and softball facilities
-
Iowa State ag dean becomes university’s first female president
-
Campbell signs new 6 year deal
-
Swimmers in Iowa punch their ticket to state
-
Muscatine wins second straight District game
-
-
Iowa State faces lawsuit over sexual assault policies
-
Deer harvest in Illinois and Iowa expected to be average for 2017
-
Private insurance company to leave Iowa’s Medicaid program
-
Iowa City Regina hand Wilton first loss
-
Transgender Quad Cities woman sues Iowa over Medicaid coverage ban
-
-
UnitedHealthcare begins Medicaid coverage for extra patients
-
Iowa mental health providers concerned with Medicaid instability
-
Some Iowa Medicaid patients to get state-run coverage